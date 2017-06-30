Volusia deputy kills second suspect in three months

Listen Live
Photo Credit: Jeff Levkulich

By: Gene Wexler
Photo Credit: Jeff Levkulich

A Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man Thursday in Deltona, his second fatal shooting in three months.

Thursday’s incident happened at the RaceTrac gas station at 2001 Saxon Blvd.  Deputy Shawn Adkins, 26, killed 37 year-old Jose Guillermo Flores Colon after he got a hold of his Taser during a struggle.

According to the police report, Flores Colon had been shirtless and running around the bathroom stalls for about 90 minutes before deputies were called to the scene.

When Adkins arrived, Flores Colon was struggling with Deputy A. Chavez in the bathroom.  Flores Colon grabbed Adkins’ Taser, and that’s when Adkins fired his gun, killing him.

That was Adkin’s second shooting.

Back on March 16, Adkins fatally shot another man in Deltona.  Daniel A. Donarski’s wife called deputies saying he was off his usual medications and having a breakdown.  She said he was cursing and punching holes in the wall.

The Sheriff’s Office said Donarski came out from the home with a shotgun and pointed it at Adkins about seven minutes after deputies arrived on the scene.

Adkins was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.  He was put back on patrol on March 29.

