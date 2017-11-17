Universal Studios Orlando is not only decking the halls...they are decking Hogwarts Castle.

The resort is introducing an all-new lineup of Christmas festivities to both their Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure theme parks.





The new experiences have been more than two years in the making.

“It’s bigger than ever before,” says Universal Orlando’s show director Lora Sauls, who says this year’s Macy’s Holiday parade will be a real showstopper. “We have 15 brand new floats. These are self-driving floats with all-new technology, all-new lighting and over 100 performers.”

I'm a donkey on the edge! A post shared by Sam J (@sam_jo98) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:13am PST

Holidays at Universal A post shared by Sam J (@sam_jo98) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:15am PST

SANTA!!!! I know him. I know him!!! A post shared by Sam J (@sam_jo98) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:16am PST

A new musical score will have the crowds feeling merry and bright and new characters to the parade this year include the Minions, DreamWorks Animation’s Madagascar and Shrek, and of course classics like elves, toys and Santa Claus riding a new high-tech sleigh float.



“Santa's going to light this amazing tree nightly,” says Sauls. “We also will see it snow all through the streets of New York every single night."





As popular as the parade is, the main event this year is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, decked out in Christmas decor for the very first time. With Christmas lights and wreaths hanging all around Hogsmeade, the must-see finale is a special holiday projection show called The Magic of Christmas on Hogwarts Castle.





“For the very first time you’re going to see students flying around the castle. They’re creating snowmen,” says Michael Aiello with Universal Studios. “It is a beautiful show.”

(VIDEO)

Some Christmas favorites will be back this year too, like the live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s classic holiday tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular and performances by Mannheim Steamroller.

Holidays at Universal starts November 18-January 6.