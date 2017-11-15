UNF student suspended after threatening social media post 

The University of North Florida has suspended one of their students after what they believe was a threatening social media post. Part of the post shows the student in question, Ken Parker, with a gun in one hand and a Nazi Swastik tattooed on his chest. In the comments section, the student challenged others to come after him.

“Let SDS (Students for a Democratic Society) and the other clowns come after me, I will shut them down.” Parker posted.

In the same post, he goes on to say he is “White and Proud” and appears to tell someone else its ok to be white. In the comments section of the post Parker gets into a verbal altercation with someone else.

There have even been flyers popping up around the campus saying “It’s okay to be white”

Following the photo and comments on social that were posted on Monday, the University issued a statement on the suspension of the student.

A Message from the President concerning recent social media posts and rumors. pic.twitter.com/UVJ9aV9lC6 — Univ.ofNorthFlorida (@UofNorthFlorida) November 14, 2017

University President John Delaney spoke about the decision to suspend the student.

“To picture someone with a gun is completely legal. It’s the overall context that we have to take a look at, and we we’re disturbed by what we saw and felt that we needed to take action today, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.” President Delaney says.

The student in the middle of the controversy plans to appeal his suspension and we we’re able to speak with him.

“I’m Ken Parker, I’m a Nazi.” Parker says.

Parker says he does not see anything wrong with the posts on social media.

“I’m exercising my first and second amendment rights at the same time. So why would anybody be offended by that?” Parker says.

Parker also says he did not intended for there to be any threat with the posts. Parker says he is appealing the suspension and if he loses that appeal, he plans to sue the school.