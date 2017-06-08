UCF honors the 2 Knights taken by the tragedy at Pulse

The University of Central Florida will formally unveil a mural paying tribute to the two UCF knights killed in the attack at Pulse nightclub.

It features UCF student Juan Ramon Guerrero and alumnus Christopher Andrew “Drew” Leinonen. Artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash were in touch with the two victims’ family members to create the mural.

Close Pulse mural 2

The University has a full schedule of events entitled “UCF Remembers ... 6.12.16,” to allow students to pay tribute to the 49 lives lost.

Students can create artwork in the Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A blood drive will also begin at 2 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Millican Hall, across from the Reflecting Pond, will additionally be lit up in pride colors today through June 12th.

Click here for more details.