Two tropical storms may develop this week, forecasters say

Forecasters are watching two disturbances that could develop into tropical storms this week.



Channel 9 Eyewitness News meteorologist Brian Shields says an area of low pressure is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico and has a 90% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Bret over the next couple of days.





“It looks to be staying off to the west of us,” says Shields. So far, it does not seem to be a threat to Florida, but several weather models do show that Tampa could be impacted with rain from the storm.





In the Atlantic east of the Windward Islands, “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two” has been gaining steam. According to The Weather Channel, the storm has already reached tropical storm strength--packing winds of 39 mph--but since it’s unorganized, it is not considered a tropical storm yet.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Windward Islands on Monday night.

“That looks like it will develop into a tropical storm as it moves into the Caribbean,” Shields warns. “It poses no threat to the U.S. at this time.”





