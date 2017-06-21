Two bodies found in Port St. John home

Two men were found Tuesday night in a home in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a home at about 9 p.m. on Ackerman Avenue near Bentley Road after someone said they had not heard from the victims, investigators said.

.@BrevardSheriff investigating a death inside a home on Akerman Ave. Details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/E2IPxBasaL — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWFTV) June 21, 2017

The same person who found the bodies reported the men were last seen June 16 in the area of Merritt Island, deputies said.

The names of the victims and causes of death have not been released, but deputies said the deaths are suspicious.

Anyone who has information about the deaths has been asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

No other details were given.