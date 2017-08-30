Tropical Storm Irma forms, forecast to become hurricane

It’s far out there, but it’s now out there.

Tropical Storm Irma formed on Wednesday morning 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Island with 50 mph winds. The National Weather Service expects it to strengthen into a hurricane this week.

In its first advisory, NHC forecasters said they expect Irma to become a hurricane on Friday.

“However, Irma will be moving over more marginal water temperatures and into drier mid-level conditions, which should temper the intensification rate,” they wrote in their 11 a.m. forecast.

The official 5-day intensity prediction shows Irma becoming a hurricane within 48 hours, maxing out with winds of 90 mph.

Irma’s long-term path is unclear with it expected to move “somewhat unusually” toward the west-southwest.With the storm being so far from land, there are no watches or warnings in effect.

Close Irma and Harvey Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

