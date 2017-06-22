Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving north near 12 mph (19 kph).

4 AM Update: #TSCindy has made landfall in SW Louisiana. The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued west of High Island. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/AyALDOsK3V — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 22, 2017

According to The U.S. National Hurricane Center, Cindy has weakened with maximum sustained winds down to around 40 mph. The storm is expected to continue to weaken over the next two days.

In Alabama, Cindy is being blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a log that washed ashore while he was on the beach.





In Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a tornado tore through a neighborhood, leaving a trail of destruction behind.





“I saw the dog kennel flipped over into the river,” said one resident.





This man said a baseball field was destroyed.





“My son and I went down to the park...and we saw the bleachers gone.”





Tropical Storm Cindy is the second named storm since the official start of the 2017 hurricane season this month and the third named storm this year.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Beach is completely gone here at Bay St Louis #TropicalStormCindy @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/HK5FuGwYaa — Eva Pilgrim (@EvaPilgrim) June 21, 2017

