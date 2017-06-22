Listen Live
clear-night
75°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
75°
Mostly Cloudy
H 90° L 73°
  • clear-night
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast
Close

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast

By: Samantha Jordan

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.

 

As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving north near 12 mph (19 kph).


(tweet)

 

According to The U.S. National Hurricane Center, Cindy has weakened with maximum sustained winds down to around 40 mph. The storm is expected to continue to weaken over the next two days.

 

In Alabama, Cindy is being blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a log that washed ashore while he was on the beach. 

In Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a tornado tore through a neighborhood, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

“I saw the dog kennel flipped over into the river,” said one resident.

This man said a baseball field was destroyed.

“My son and I went down to the park...and we saw the bleachers gone.”

Tropical Storm Cindy is the second named storm since the official start of the 2017 hurricane season this month and the third named storm this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


(tweet)


(tweet)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast
    Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana, millions threatened along Gulf Coast
    Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, bringing rain and the threat of flash flooding and tornadoes.   As of about 4 a.m. CDT Thursday, the storm was centered about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is moving north near 12 mph (19 kph). (tweet)   According to The U.S. National Hurricane Center, Cindy has weakened with maximum sustained winds down to around 40 mph. The storm is expected to continue to weaken over the next two days.   In Alabama, Cindy is being blamed for the death of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a log that washed ashore while he was on the beach.  In Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a tornado tore through a neighborhood, leaving a trail of destruction behind. “I saw the dog kennel flipped over into the river,” said one resident. This man said a baseball field was destroyed. “My son and I went down to the park...and we saw the bleachers gone.” Tropical Storm Cindy is the second named storm since the official start of the 2017 hurricane season this month and the third named storm this year. The Associated Press contributed to this report. (tweet) (tweet)
  • Deputies seek  ‘Scumbag of the Week’ caught on camera stealing child’s bike in Deltona
    Deputies seek  ‘Scumbag of the Week’ caught on camera stealing child’s bike in Deltona
    The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man Wednesday who was caught on camera in Deltona stealing a child’s bicycle.   The theft happened on June 1, at a residence in the 2000 block of Haulover Boulevard, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post.   Calling him the 'Scumbag of the Week,' Chitwood said the alleged thief is a white male with tattoos on both forearms.   Chitwood called for residents to help deputies track down the thief.   “Let’s make our community better by arresting guys who steal kids’ bikes,” he said.   Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-860-7030, or Crime Stoppers, 888-277-TIPS.
  • Recall issued for hummus sold at Walmart
    Recall issued for hummus sold at Walmart
    Multiple brands of hummus sold at Walmart and other stores have been recalled because of potential contamination. >> Read more trending news An announcement from the Knoxville, Tennessee, based company House of Thaller says it is recalling packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping “because an ingredient supplier notified us that their ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.” The announcement has been posted on the FDA website since June 19 as a public service.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of listeria infection include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever and muscle aches.  The affected products were sent to multiple grocery stories, such as Target, Kroger, Walmart, Fred Meyer and others, from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017. Products include Fresh Foods Market’s Artisan Hummus - Pine Nuts; Lantana brand White Bean Hummus with Pine Nut & Herb Topping; and Marketside Classic Hummus with Pine Nuts. Each product comes in clear, round plastic 10-ounce cups.  No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall. Customers who have the products listed should not eat them and contact the House of Thaller Customer Service Center Monday through Friday at 855-215-5142. The full list of products, including photos of the affected products and expiration dates and lot codes for each, are at the FDA website.
  • Trump basks in glow of election wins, presses Democrats to cooperate in Congress
    Trump basks in glow of election wins, presses Democrats to cooperate in Congress
    Back in Iowa for the first time since the November elections, President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in the Hawkeye State to reaffirm his vow to supporters that he will pursue a battery of plans to force change in the federal government and Washington, D.C., as Mr. Trump said his early successes are driving his critics “crazy.” “All we do is win, win, win,” the President said to cheers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as he pressed Democrats to support his legislative agenda in the Congress. “If we had even a little Democrat support, just a little, like a couple of votes – you would have everything,” he told the crowd. Pres. Trump extends congratulations to Karen Handel and Ralph Norman after their special election victories https://t.co/egPtI72uW8 pic.twitter.com/2FsgKu88Np — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 22, 2017 “Just think about what a unified American nation could achieve,” the President said. “It would be a beautiful, beautiful thing, if we could get together as two parties for our country,” Mr. Trump said. .@POTUS: It would be a beautiful thing if we could get together as 2 parties that love our country, and come up with that great healthcare. pic.twitter.com/UdH1WkkWuB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2017 But the President said the goal of Democrats is obvious right now. “They just want to obstruct,” Mr. Trump said. “They’re obstructionists,” he said to applause. The President also urged Republicans in the Senate to stick with him on health care, and support a GOP plan that will be unveiled on Thursday to overhaul the Obama health law “Obamacare is a disaster,” the President said. “It is over” President Trump takes aim at the 'largest tax cut in the history of the United States' https://t.co/Q0P5Pv7qCR — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 22, 2017 But Mr. Trump acknowledged that with a narrow majority in the Senate, approval of a revised GOP health bill is not a given. “That means we basically can’t lose anybody,” the President said of the 52-48 Senate edge. “I hope we’re going to surprise you with a really good plan.”
  • Woman says her Lyft driver attacked her
    Woman says her Lyft driver attacked her
    A woman says her Lyft driver assaulted her, leaving her with bumps and bruises. A witness saw it happen and helped her call 911. The victim, Kerri Bush, said the attack happened in Atlanta on June 9. Bush said from the moment the driver pulled up he had an attitude. Seconds later, she said, he attacked her. >> Read more trending news Bush said she needed medical attention after she claims her Lyft driver assaulted her along the street. “The look in his eyes, I have never seen that,” Bush said. While her physical wounds are healing, Bush said she’s still distraught over the incident. “I have never had anyone attack me like that,” Bush said. “He grabbed me and was holding me. I'm kicking him, screaming, crying.” Bush said she left work at Lenox Square Mall and needed to get home to get ready for her second job, so she asked her boyfriend to order her a Lyft. She said things didn’t go well from the moment the driver pulled up in his silver Infiniti. “He told me I could not have a drink in his car.” Bush said. “At the time, I was like why not? Because I saw a drink in the front seat of his car. He proceeded to tell me this is his car. Take the drink out.” She said she threw the drink away, but things escalated when he got out of the car. “He's threatening to punch me, telling me to leave. I call 911. This man snatches the phone from my face and throws it in the middle of traffic,” Bush said. “The man pushes me from the trunk of his car, to the hood of his car and I just slide in the street.” Moments later, she said, he jumped into his car and took off. She said she reached out to Lyft, but they weren't helpful. “Safety of the Lyft community is our top priority,” a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement. “This type of violence is completely unacceptable and we take any incident like this very seriously. The driver in this incident has been permanently deactivated from the Lyft platform. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation.” Bush said she's happy he is no longer driving for Lyft, but she said she's ready to file assault charges against the man. Atlanta police are investigating the case. 
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.