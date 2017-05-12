A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a car early Friday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The child was hit shortly after 2 a.m. at South John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

The boy and his parents were visiting from New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, but the family was in town to search for a place to live, she said.

A 4yo boy with special needs hit and killed on JYP this morning. FHP says the boy wandered out of this hotel. Details @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/6KRgeL8vrr — Darrell Moody (@TheMoodyNews) May 12, 2017

The child was hit across the street from the Extended Stay America hotel, where his family was staying, investigators said.

The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found beside the door, troopers said. Officials said the boy was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes.

Troopers found small shoe prints in a sandy trail and traced them back to the hotel, where they found a side door partially open. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open.

The boy's parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said.

"We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents," Montes said. "And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us."

Mauricio Azocar, 56, of Orlando, said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. Azocar stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said.

A portion of South John Young Parkway was closed but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.