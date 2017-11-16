Timber Creek High student arrested over threats

ORLANDO, Fla. - Threats written on the walls of a girls bathroom have landed a Timber Creek High School student in the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned of the violent threat on November 14. They found the words “I’m going to shoot this s__t up” written on a bathroom mirror as well as “Don’t come to school 11-17-17.”
Another threat was written on the wall.
A female student originally reported finding the written threats, but detectives learned that her handwriting was similiar to “distinct characteristics” found in the written threats and she eventually cooperated with the investigation.
The student, 15, is charged with felonies including threats to discharge a destructive device.
Her arrest was announced a day after other threats forced the evacuation of Windermere high School on the other side of Orange County. No threat was found.
Law enforcement is urging parents to sit down with their children and explain that pranks are not without consequences.
Recently, some schools have been disrupted by pranks about impending danger. This is NO laughing matter. It wastes resources and can result in suspension, expulsion or even criminal prosecution. Please, help us, @OrangeCoSheriff & all law enforcement keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/t0ykyVWcam— OCPS News (@OCPSnews) November 16, 2017
