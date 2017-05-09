A teenager has turned himself in after a video of an elderly woman being dragged and thrown into a community swimming pool for complaining about a loud party went viral.





Nancy James, 68, is seen walking her two dogs and confronting the group of teenagers who were having a rowdy pool party at a residential community in North Lauderdale.





"We're just asking them -- just lower the volume," the woman told WSVN. "I didn't care what they were doing. That's not my job to police the place."





As the group surrounds James, one person can be heard on video yelling ‘throw her in!’ That’s when a teenager in a red shirt picks up James and attempts to carry her to the pool before collapsing on the ground. It’s not known if he fell accidentally or he purposely ‘body slammed’ her. He then drags the woman over to the pool and throws her in, falling in himself.

(tweet)



The teenagers are then seen running from the pool area after the incident.



Police say James suffered injuries to her leg and shoulder.



The 16-year-old suspect has turned himself in to police and is now charged with battery of a person 65 years of age or older. He admits he messed up.





“I have to own up to it," authorities say the teenager told them.



James says things like this should never happen.



“The kid just has not evolved yet into what you’re supposed to be as a human being.”











