It was a busy day in downtown Orlando as thousands took to the streets to attend the 18th annual City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade.

This year's theme is "Healing the Invisible Wounds of War, which focuses specifically on the mental and emotional well-being of veterans and their family.

The parade featured marching bands, decorative floats, ROTC units, active duty military members, and many other community organizations that have dedicated their time to honor the courageous men and women of the armed forces who have fought for our nation's freedoms.

Among those in attendance included Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando Police Chief John Mina and US Senator Bill Nelson.

In spite of some scattered showers, the parade ran as usual with leaders and organizers waving and handing out candy and beads, among other things.