I thought I was going to die

A man's body was found early Tuesday in the historic Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, blocks away from where three people were recently slain, the Tampa Police Department said. Police said the body was found shortly before 5 a.m. near North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street. >> On WFTV.com: Community in fear of possible serial killer after Tampa slayings Investigators said the victim, who hasn't been identified, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The shooting death comes weeks after three people were fatally shot in 10 days within a 1-mile radius. >> Read more trending news Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed Oct. 9; Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed in a vacant lot Oct. 11; and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot and killed Oct. 19. Police said they believe October's shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don't have a motive or a suspect. The three victims didn't know one another, but each person rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None was robbed. >> On WFTV.com: Watch: Surveillance footage of possible suspect in Tampa homicides Until they can rule it out, police said they're investigating Tuesday's shooting death as one connected with the neighborhood's previous killings. Nearby residents are asked to remain in their homes, and bus service has been suspended in the area. No other details were given.