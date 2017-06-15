Listen Live
‘The 99 percent are getting pushed around’: Baseball gunman rants about government in 2011 TV interview
‘The 99 percent are getting pushed around’: Baseball gunman rants about government in 2011 TV interview

‘The 99 percent are getting pushed around’: Baseball gunman rants about government in 2011 TV interview
‘The 99 percent are getting pushed around’: Baseball gunman rants about government in 2011 TV interview

By: Samantha Jordan
As the FBI continues to dig into the past of the man they say opened fire on GOP lawmakers during a baseball game practice in Virginia on Wednesday, a TV interview from 2011 has emerged, featuring shooter James Hodgkinson, complaining about ‘the 1 percent.’ 

According to the Daily Mail, the video by Fox 2 News is from an Occupy event in Illinois. Hodgkinson had been angry about income inequality and conservatism.

“The 99 per cent are getting pushed around and the one per cent don't give a damn,” said Hodgkinson in the 2011 video. “So, we got to speak up for the whole county.”

James Hodgkinson

It seems Hodgkinson’s opinions haven’t changed much in the past 6 years. His Facebook page, which has now been taken down, was filled with rants about his disdain for conservatives and President Trump, calling him a traitor. He also didn’t care much for his presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, stating in one post during the 2016 election that “a vote for Clinton was a vote for Trump.”

Hodgkinson Facebook post

Photo Credit: Facebook


Hodgkinson did openly support Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, using Sanders as his Facebook cover photo, and volunteering for his presidential campaign.

The family of Hodgkinson says he was furious after Trump’s election win and moved to Alexandria, Virginia, packing only a couple of gym bags full of belongings and living out of his van.

Investigators say Hodgkinson opened fire on a group of Republican Congress members who were practicing for a charity baseball game early Wednesday morning. He injured four people, including Majority House Whip Steve Scalise, before being shot dead by police.

(Watch video HERE)

