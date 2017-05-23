Boston-based freelance journalist David Leavitt is facing some serious internet backlash after making a tasteless and vile joke following the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, London Monday night.
As reports were still coming out about the injured and fatalities, Leavitt tweeted this:
“MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too.”
Tweet
He then followed up with a number of insensitive memes and tweets like ‘Honestly, for over a year I thought Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks’ and ‘Too soon?’
Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks.— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017
(tweet)
Leavitt was immediately bombarded with comments from outraged Twitter users. (According to the Daily Mail, Leavitt was a freelance writer for CBS.)
Too soon?— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017
(tweet)
“Do everyone a favor and shut up for the night. I’m sure your mother/father would be disgusted with your BS comments,” writes Kris Williams.
Matt Turner commented, “Was it worth mocking dead children and concert-goers for some extra Twitter hits? You are twisted.”
I made a mistake #AndThenIStartedToLaugh pic.twitter.com/sxCdtz7QEI— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017
(tweet)
Leavitt eventually deleted the tweet ‘since so many asked’ and apologized.
Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017
(tweet)
At the time of writing, at least 22 people have been confirmed dead in the explosion, more than 50 have been injured.
