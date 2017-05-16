Testimony underway in trial of former Eatonville mayor Anthony Grant

The state laid out its case Tuesday in the voter fraud trial of former Eatonville Mayor Anthony Grant.

Grant and two of his campaign workers, Mia Nowells and James Randolph are accused of manipulating voters so that they would cast absentee ballots for him during the 2015 mayoral election.

The three are facing numerous charges, including voter fraud, attempting to vote with a fraudulent ballot, illegally marking ballots, corruptly influencing voting and violating the Voter Protection Act.

Assistant State Attorney Bill Walsh said he planned to prove his case using five key witnesses, including a single mother who thought she'd lose her government home if she didn't vote for Grant.

The defense countered by saying that the charges were a conspiracy between federal investigators and former State Attorney Jeff Ashton in a bid to look "tough on crime" for his re-election.

One potential juror was excused Monday after he privately told the judge that he hates African-Americans and that he hopes the court jails the defendants.