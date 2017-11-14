A body has been found in a Florida neighborhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings and police fear it may be a possible serial killer.

Tampa police said early Tuesday they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. Just before 5 a.m. an adult male was found shot to death in the area of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. McBerry Street. Police responded within one minute.





“There’s some people in the area. We’re hoping we’ll have some witnesses who can help us here,” said investigators in a news conference Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. Residents living in Seminole Heights are terrified.





“We feel like we’re in prison right now,” said one neighbor.



Three people were fatally shot in the same neighborhood during a 10-day span last month, all within a half-mile of each other.



Police say they have no suspects.