SUV violently crashes into child in Pasco County, drives off

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who slammed into an 11-year-old child on his bike and drove off. Miraculously, the boy suffered no major injuries.
A neighbor’s home surveillance video caught the moments the out-of-control SUV careened off the road, into a mailbox, and another vehicle before crashing into Johnny Walsh.
“I see a dude swerve out and I was like what’s goin’ on?” Walsh explained, “And then he swerved, hit the mailbox, hit the car, tried getting out of the way, then I got hit.”
Walsh’s family is urging the driver to turn himself in.
According to WFTS, troopers tracked down the owner of the Ford Expedition, but not the person who was driving it.
Troopers said the driver is a white male in his 20’s with light brown or blonde hair. The vehicle has the Florida tag GYCT99.
