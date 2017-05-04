Student bitten by venomous snake at Middle School

Markham Woods Middle School in Lake Mary is taking extra precautions after a student was bitten by a venomous snake during physical education class.

The student suffered a “dry bite” on his leg, or one without venom. He is expected to be ok.

The school sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused snakes to leave the areas in search of water, bringing them closer to campus.

Teachers were also given information about venomous snakes in Florida, and snake repellent was sprayed around the school.

The school is asking students who walk through wooded areas to be extra cautious and aware.