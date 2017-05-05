Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - Sea breeze sparked storms late Thursday afternoon. Brief showers in the evening, then scattered rain and storms early Friday.
Between 8 p.m. and midnight, expect brief passing showers, as the pre-frontal boundary crosses Central Florida. They will moving mainly from the west-southwest to east-northeast.
The main cold front will approach our area after 2 a.m. Models show a uniformed line of showers with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms entering northwestern counties (Marion County) by 2 a.m. and gradually affecting Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties by 4 a.m., then moving over Osceola and Brevard counties. Storms will be stronger as they pass over Brevard and Osceola counties after 5 a.m.
The showers will bring hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Friday morning..
After the front, the clouds will clear around noon in Orlando and much drier air will filter in and provide great and comfortable conditions for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.
Temperatures will reach only the mid- to upper 70s on Friday afternoon with low humidity levels. The winds will be gusty front the west at up to 20 mph, and the fire threat will be high starting Friday afternoon.
If you are planning to be out late on Friday evening, make sure to take a jacket with you because temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.
As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chilly on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas.
