Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 79°
L 58°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Overcast
H 79° L 58°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 58°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 79° L 58°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Evening
    Sunny / Wind. H 79° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way
Close

Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way

Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way
Photo Credit: Twitter

Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way

By: Samantha Jordan
Photo Credit: Twitter

ORLANDO, FLORIDA -  Sea breeze sparked storms late Thursday afternoon. Brief showers in the evening, then scattered rain and storms early Friday.

 

Between 8 p.m. and midnight, expect brief passing showers, as the pre-frontal boundary crosses Central Florida. They will moving mainly from the west-southwest to east-northeast.

 

The main cold front will approach our area after 2 a.m. Models show a uniformed line of showers with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms entering northwestern counties (Marion County) by 2 a.m. and gradually affecting Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties by 4 a.m., then moving over Osceola and Brevard counties. Storms will be stronger as they pass over Brevard and Osceola counties after 5 a.m.

 

The showers will bring hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Friday morning.. 

 

After the front, the clouds will clear around noon in Orlando and much drier air will filter in and provide great and comfortable conditions for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.

 

Temperatures will reach only the mid- to upper 70s on Friday afternoon with low humidity levels. The winds will be gusty front the west at up to 20 mph, and the fire threat will be high starting Friday afternoon.

 

If you are planning to be out late on Friday evening, make sure to take a jacket with you because temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.

 

As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chilly on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas.

Be sure to listen to News 96.5 WDBO for weather updates.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Gator Week, Art in the Park, and Tiki time at Cocoa Beach Pier – the icFlorida Fun 3
    Gator Week, Art in the Park, and Tiki time at Cocoa Beach Pier – the icFlorida Fun 3
    Only on Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley It looks like it is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend around Central Florida and, even better, there are a slew of fun events and festivals to enjoy. icFlorida’s Estee Martin paid her weekly visit to Orlando’s Morning News with Joe Kelley to quickly run through our top picks for the weekend. The icFlorida Fun 3: Wild Florida’s Gator Week It’s no secret Wild Florida knows a thing or two about alligators. To share this knowledge and passion with visitors, Wild Florida is hosting Gator Week through Saturday. Gator Week features live demonstrations, interactive experiences, fun photo-ops, a daily buffet in the Cypress Ballroom, movie screenings and tons of more family fun. Saturday’s event finale features free photos with Wild Florida’s official ambassador alligator, Fluffy. 45th Annual Art in the Park The 45th Annual Art in the Park takes place Saturday and Sunday at Rockefeller Gardens Park in Ormond Beach. This event is one of the last arts and crafts festivals of the season, before the dog days of summer set in. Come out and take a stroll through the seemingly endless displays of sculptures, paintings, and photography, right along the banks of the Halifax River. Rikki Tiki Tavern open at Cocoa Beach Pier A new and improved bar just opened at the Cocoa Beach Pier. The Rikki Tikki Tavern is located at the end of the pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service. Orlando restaurant critic and icFlorida contributor Scott Joseph ventured﻿﻿ out to the coast to find out more about the new addition. Before you head out, check the Weekend Events Weather Forecast by WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields.  3 More Fun Things: Clermont Waterfront Festival Movie Night at Leu Gardens Cinco de Mayo Block Parties  Keep up to date with Central Florida’s most popular local events and entertainment at icFlorida.com.
  • Markham Woods Middle School taking precautions after snake bites student
    Markham Woods Middle School taking precautions after snake bites student
    Markham Woods Middle School sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused animals to leave wooded areas in search of water, increasing the chances of encounters with wildlife near campus.   The student, eighth grader Devin Waxman, said the snake caught him off guard.   'I didn't see it at first, and then it bit my ankle,' he said. 'It latched on and I had to, like, kick it off and run, just to get away from it.'   The spokesperson said it was a “dry bite,” meaning there was no venom.   It’s not clear if the black snake was venomous, but school officials said they were told by snake experts that the snake would likely have slithered away and not attacked if it weren’t venomous.   Waxman, who returned to school the next day, said the bite still hurt Thursday, but nothing like it did when the snake first struck.   'It really, really stung at first,' he said. 'Like two wasp stings.'   His mother, Kim Waxman, said she was horrified to hear what had happened.    '(It was) my worst nightmare,' she said. 'I mean, I'm terrified of snakes anyway, so it was just kind of unreal.'   Herpetologist Bob Cross said he caught eight cottonmouth snakes, which are black, in the last seven days in the Magnolia Plantation subdivision about a mile from the school.   Cross said drought conditions are pushing snakes out of swamps and into neighborhoods on the hunt for water.     The school said teachers were given information about Florida’s venomous snakes and what to do if you come across one.   The email also said snake repellent was sprayed around the school.   “We want to encourage parents to speak to their children about snakes and emphasize respect for snakes and the ‘leave them alone’ philosophy,” the email said. “Students should not attempt to approach snakes at school or at home.”   Parents said they’ll be telling their children to stay away from snakes.   “They’re big boys. They know you don’t play with snakes,” said parent Chara Cooper. “You don’t go try to take pictured or anything like that. I’m going to have that conversation with them.”   Cross said that approach is vital because a bite is deadly.   “You’ve got a few hours to get to medical aid, but the longer the venom is in you, the more cell destruction,” said Cross. “It gives you the chance of losing a finger, a hand, an arm, depending on how far that venom goes.”   Students who walk through wooded areas were encouraged to be extra aware of their surroundings.   At the home where the cottonmouths were found, trappers told the homeowner to put out a kiddie pool of water to draw the snakes there and keep them out of the house.   But Cross recommends that method for people who already have a snake problem.       
  • Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way
    Strong storms develop in Central Florida, more on the way
    Sea breeze sparked storms late Thursday afternoon. Brief showers in the evening, then scattered rain and storms early Friday.   Between 8 p.m. and midnight, expect brief passing showers, as the pre-frontal boundary crosses Central Florida. They will moving mainly from the west-southwest to east-northeast.   The main cold front will approach our area after 2 a.m. Models show a uniformed line of showers with the possibility of some embedded thunderstorms entering northwestern counties (Marion County) by 2 a.m. and gradually affecting Lake, Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties by 4 a.m., then moving over Osceola and Brevard counties. Storms will be stronger as they pass over Brevard and Osceola counties after 5 a.m.   The showers will bring hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Friday morning..    After the front, the clouds will clear around noon in Orlando and much drier air will filter in and provide great and comfortable conditions for Friday afternoon, lasting through the weekend.   Temperatures will reach only the mid- to upper 70s on Friday afternoon with low humidity levels. The winds will be gusty front the west at up to 20 mph, and the fire threat will be high starting Friday afternoon.   If you are planning to be out late on Friday evening, make sure to take a jacket with you because temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be sunny through the day with highs in the low 80s.   As a drier and colder air mass settles in over Florida, temperatures will be a bit chilly on Sunday morning. We forecast a low of 59 in Orlando, dropping to the low to mid-50s over rural areas. Be sure to listen to News 96.5 WDBO for weather updates.
  • House GOP health care bill faces uncertain future in Senate
    House GOP health care bill faces uncertain future in Senate
    After weeks of GOP infighting in the House over the details of a health care overhaul bill, the debate now shifts to the Senate, where the political dynamics might make Republicans struggle again to forge a compromise bill that could ultimately gain a 51 vote majority. “We’re going to get this passed through the Senate,” President Trump declared in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by smiling GOP lawmakers from the House, two hours after muscling the health bill through on a vote of 217-213. “I feel so confident,” Mr. Trump added, though GOP Senators were much more cautious in their immediate assessment. “We will work together carefully to write our own bill,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who as chairman of a key Senate committee will be a lead player in forging a Senate health care bill. Trump's first call after health care passed the House was to Mitch McConnell: 'Ball's in your court,' president told the majority leader. — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) May 4, 2017 Minutes after the House vote, Alexander took to the Senate floor to say that he hopes to put together a Senate health care measure “in the next few weeks.” “There is some urgency here because of what is happening in the individual market,” the veteran Republican added, as GOP Senators say it’s clear that Obamacare is not the answer for millions of Americans. As for Democrats in the Senate – who are doing all they can to save the basic structure of the Affordable Care Act – they quickly made clear they strongly oppose the House bill and want to see bipartisan cooperation in the Senate. “You’ve got to come meet in the middle and build bipartisan consensus,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), who argues the House bill threatens Medicaid coverage for seniors in his home state. But when Republicans hear calls from Democrats for bipartisanship on health care, they remember that didn’t exactly happen in 2009 and 2010, when the Obama health law was being cobbled together. Democrats in Congress refuse to face up to the fact that Obamacare is on the verge of collapse. (4) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 4, 2017 “As I said with Obamacare, anything that effects so many people and such a big part of the economy should have a solution that can attract bipartisanship,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). “Obamacare didn’t achieve that,” Grassley said in a statement. Not only are there differences between the parties, but also between the House and Senate, as several Republican Senators quickly made clear that they don’t like details of the House GOP plan that was approved on Thursday. “I continue to have concerns that this bill does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid expansion population, especially those who are receiving treatment for heroin and prescription drug abuse,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). gop health care bill facing tough reception in the senate @wtop — Dave McConnell (@McConnellWTOP) May 4, 2017 “Although I will carefully review the legislation the House passed today, there seem to be more questions than answers about its consequences,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). One obvious fault line for Republicans is that the margin for error is very small in the Senate, where the GOP holds only a 52-48 majority – and depending on the issue – there are multiple policy stress points. Another difference is that under Senate rules, Senators can’t even vote on a health care plan without the Congressional Budget Office weighing in on how much the plan would cost. Not only will policy disputes cause trouble, but also the restrictive rules of the Senate under budget reconciliation, which could thwart some GOP changes to the Obama health law. The House is out of session next week – but the Senate will be working, and facing a lot of questions about the road ahead on health care reform. Asked for info about the Senate working group working on healthcare legislation, McConnell spox @davidpopp responded with this: pic.twitter.com/fwc7S7gNUF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 4, 2017 How swiftly that GOP work gets underway is not clear; it would probably be a big achievement to get a health care bill ready for Senate floor consideration by July.
  • Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill
    Florida Senate passes medical marijuana implementing bill
    The Florida Senate is another step closer to passing medical marijuana legislation.   Thursday the state Senate approved the House version of the bill (HB 1397) in 31-7 vote.   The bill implements the medical marijuana amendment that voters passed with 71 percent approval last November.  It must be implemented by October and rules have to be in place by July.   The bill allows for people with debilitating medical conditions to get a certificate for medical marijuana through a doctor, without a 90 day waiting period.   Users will be able to use cannabis in various ways, including vaping and edibles, but no smoking.   The bill could still make another visit to the Senate if the House makes more changes. Friday is the final day that all non-budget legislation must be passed in this year's session.   The bill also adds 10 more medical marijuana treatment centers by July 1, 2018, but the Senate wants to limit the number of retail dispensaries they can open to five.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.