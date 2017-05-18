AR-15 stolen in less than a minute in Deltona, suspects not caught

Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are appealing to the public for helping finding two suspects who stole an AR-15 in less than a minute.

Around 10:06 p.m. on May 4, two suspects entered a home at 1432 Hollyhock Street while the male resident had gone to walk his dog.

The man’s girlfriend was inside asleep, and his 4 year-old son was in the living room.

Detectives say the burglars motioned at the child to be quiet, then stole an AR-15. One of the suspects was carrying a handgun.

Take a look at the pictures and see if you can help detectives: