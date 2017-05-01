State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, FL - The state dropped a charge of resisting arrest against murder suspect Markeith Loyd on Friday afternoon.
Prosecutors saying the charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence was unwarranted.
The document was filed on behalf of State Attorney Brad King by Assistant State Attorney Richard Karl Buxman. King replaced State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Governor Scott removed her from the case after she announced that she would never seek the death penalty.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
He was captured in Orange County following a nine-day manhunt.
