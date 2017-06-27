Smoke from brush fire closes portion of I-95 in Brevard County

Smoke from a brush fire burning near Brevard County's West Cocoa neighborhood caused troopers to close a portion of Interstate 95 early Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers closed I-95 from West King Street (State Road 520) to South Fiske Boulevard because of the blaze, which was ignited Monday afternoon by lightning near Tucker Lane.





Tucker Rd brush fire in West Cocoa has pushed within 150 ft of Interstate 95 due to wind shift. FHP will be closing I-95 from Fiske to SR520.





Northbound lanes were reopened at about 6 a.m., but southbound lanes remain closed.

Firefighters said no structures are threatened, but shifting winds have spread the fire within 150 feet of the interstate.





Meteorologist Brian Shields said coastal areas have remained dry in recent weeks compared with inland areas

Officials haven't specified how large the fire is.