Skittles goes white, ditches rainbow to honor Pride Month

Skittles is getting rid of the rainbow colors and going all-white in honor of Pride Month, saying “only one rainbow matters this Pride.”
The flavors will still be the same, but all the Skittles in the Pride Month packs are white, making it a bite of a mystery mix.
Mars, the company that owns Skittles, is replacing the usual “Taste the Rainbow” slogan with “Give the rainbow. Taste the rainbow.” They’re also promoting the hashtag #onerainbow.
Some critics went on Twitter to share they felt the white-only coating was not the right move to support the LGBTQ community.
I dont think skittles thought through the LGBT pride campaign..— Pink Thunder (@AltFfore) June 1, 2017
Releasing all white sweets during "pride"..
The jokes write themselves
Also do white Skittles feel a little racist to anyone?— Esther R (@polyeaster) June 14, 2017
Others shared their support for the new Skittles campaign:
Loving that @Tesco #camberley are selling these awesome #pride @Skittles There is always #onerainbow in our house! 🏳️🌈@ajones_ptp pic.twitter.com/tAbCN8yXmS— Em Miller-McCaffrey (@emmabaldry) June 3, 2017
I like how Skittles give up their rainbow for Pride. It's quite subversive and humble. #pridemonth pic.twitter.com/JjsKhMMSbP— Jazmin Frost 🏳️🌈 (@Tryzon) June 3, 2017
people are hating on the LGBT pride skittles because they r white but i love them so much! what a strong statement to make about equality!— Mads🌺 (@madisonh629) April 1, 2017
Last year for Pride Month, Mars released a pride-themed Snickers bar with a rainbow wrapper.
The white Skittles will be a available for a limited time on June 17 and 18.
Skittles released this ad:
(Mobile users click here)
