Sinkhole opens in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, FL - A sinkhole opened up near a neighborhood in Winter Garden.
Crews were forced to shut down a road in the Orchard Hill subdivision on Cypress Hill Road, near State Road 429.
Residents told Channel 9 that the hole is expanding, and went from 6 inches deep to 12 feet deep before it was filled with dirt.
Orange County says despite the hole being filled with dirt, it could take another week or so to fully fix.
It’s still unknown how much the repair will cost.
The county says the sinkhole isn’t a threat to residents in the area.
