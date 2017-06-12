Sinkhole opens under home in The Villages

Rick Mulligan takes the grieving process “day by day.” He went back to the Pulse nightclub site on June 6 for the first time in a few months to reflect, think and mourn. “When you’re here it’s quiet,” he said. “I mean the road is right there, and the traffic is right there. But when you’re here, it’s quiet. And with the anniversary coming up, my mind is just racing. So I just needed to bring it together.” Mulligan is an openly gay man who has lived in Orlando for the past 25 years. He used to visit Pulse frequently, going multiple times a week. One of his favorite memories is celebrating his 30th birthday at the club. “You could walk into the club and not know anybody, and by the time fifteen-twenty minutes were done, you felt like you were part of the family. You weren’t a stranger,” he said. A year later, Mulligan thinks the community will be healing from the Pulse terror attack for a long time. “How can you summarize what took place that night, and then in a year be over it?” Mulligan said. “You can’t. You just have to figure out how to go day by day, and 364 days later it becomes a year. But at this point it’s just learning how to deal with the new new. It’s a different life.” After the attack, Mulligan said the gay community realized who their allies were. “We always had a strong bond as the LGBT community in Orlando,” he said. “What I think we realized more-so in the wake of the tragedy was the number of people we additionally as our allies, our friends. Even not even here in Orlando but across the pond.” Mulligan thinks of the iconic photo of the vigil last year at the Dr. Phillips Center where thousands of people came out. “I think that was an eye-opening experience for many gay people because we still feel like we’re an outcast. We still feel like we’re outsiders. But we felt immediately like we were a part of the Orlando community, and not just a separate part of it, but actually a part of the Orlando community.” ﻿Listen to Gene Wexler’s conversation with Rick Mulligan Pt. 1 ﻿(Mobile users click here) ﻿Pt. 2 (Mobile users click here) Pt. 3 (Mobile users click here)