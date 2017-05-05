Signs advertising legal weed in Clermont are a scam

Signs advertising legal weed are popping up near shopping plazas in Clermont.

Officials with the State Department of Health told Channel 9 that the signs are a scam.

Workers with the Clermont Code Enforcement have been traveling around the city to take the signs down.

The signs advertised free marijuana and that a person only pays $200 for an office visit.

Salomone called the number on the sign to find out who is behind the fake signs.

"Thank you for calling the Compliance Department of Florida Compassionate Use,” said a voice recording.

The agency does exist, but state officials said that they would never use signs to communicate with people.

Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana, was passed in November. However, the Legislature still has to put framework into place on how and where it can be sold.

The state has allowed seven dispensaries to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. They are the only authorized businesses in the state.