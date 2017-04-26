Shooting suspect critical after crash in Clermont, police say

CLERMONT, FLORIDA - A suspected shooter and several others were injured Tuesday after a police chase in Clermont, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Disston Avenue, the Clermont Police Department said.
A man was found shot in a driveway but was able to give a description of the suspected shooter's vehicle, officers said.
After traveling 3 miles, the suspected shooter crashed into another vehicle, investigators said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Tyler Marshall was driving through the area and couldn’t believe the aftermath of the crash.
“It just shocks me that somebody would actually do that to somebody innocent,” he said. “So, it’s just amazing.”
The shooting victim was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was listed in serious, but stable, condition.
