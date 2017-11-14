Listen Live
Local
Shooting at Lake County high school prompts lockdown
By: Darrell Moody

Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office say a student at Lake Minneola High School died Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The boy reportedly shot himself in the bus drop off line at the school.

The school was placed on lock down immediately after the shooting.

Investigators later confirmed the boy died from his injuries.

Grief counselors are expected at the Minneola campus later today.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

    Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office say a student at Lake Minneola High School died Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boy reportedly shot himself in the bus drop off line at the school. The school was placed on lock down immediately after the shooting. Investigators later confirmed the boy died from his injuries. Grief counselors are expected at the Minneola campus later today.
  • Orange County man accused of randomly firing at drivers in Oviedo
    Orange County man accused of randomly firing at drivers in Oviedo
    Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man accused of firing a gun at drivers Monday morning at a busy Oviedo intersection. Several drivers reported seeing a gunman shooting at cars near the intersection of County Road 426 and Oklahoma Street. One said they saw a man standing outside of a Cadillac Escalade using the vehicle’s door to steady his aim as he opened fire on vehicles traveling up and down C.R. 426.  Thankfully, no one was shot, but several vehicles were hit.  Bullet holes were also found in the sign of a nearby business.  When deputies arrived to investigate, they found Marc Anthony Garcia sitting in his vehicle with a pair of handguns and an empty magazine in his lap. According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia admitted to the shooting, telling deputies that he “emptied three magazines.”  Garcia, 40, also reportedly asked deputies if he “laid anyone down.” At least three witnesses positively identified Garcia as the shooter. Garcia, who lives in Winter Park did not tell deputies why he was in Oviedo. Deputies took him to a hospital for a medical evaluation before booking him into the Seminole County jail.
  • Tampa PD investigating ‘suspicious death,’ fear possible serial killer may have struck again
    Tampa PD investigating ‘suspicious death,’ fear possible serial killer may have struck again
    A body has been found in a Florida neighborhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings and police fear it may be a possible serial killer.   Tampa police said early Tuesday they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. Just before 5 a.m. an adult male was found shot to death in the area of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. McBerry Street. Police responded within one minute.  “There’s some people in the area. We’re hoping we’ll have some witnesses who can help us here,” said investigators in a news conference Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. Residents living in Seminole Heights are terrified.  “We feel like we’re in prison right now,” said one neighbor. Three people were fatally shot in the same neighborhood during a 10-day span last month, all within a half-mile of each other.  Police say they have no suspects.
  • Body found in Tampa neighborhood near recent string of shooting deaths, police say
    Body found in Tampa neighborhood near recent string of shooting deaths, police say
    A man's body was found early Tuesday in the historic Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, blocks away from where three people were recently slain, the Tampa Police Department said. Police said the body was found shortly before 5 a.m. near North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street. >> On WFTV.com: Community in fear of possible serial killer after Tampa slayings Investigators said the victim, who hasn't been identified, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The shooting death comes weeks after three people were fatally shot in 10 days within a 1-mile radius. >> Read more trending news Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed Oct. 9; Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed in a vacant lot Oct. 11; and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot and killed Oct. 19. Police said they believe October's shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don't have a motive or a suspect. The three victims didn't know one another, but each person rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None was robbed. >> On WFTV.com: Watch: Surveillance footage of possible suspect in Tampa homicides Until they can rule it out, police said they're investigating Tuesday's shooting death as one connected with the neighborhood's previous killings. Nearby residents are asked to remain in their homes, and bus service has been suspended in the area. No other details were given.
  • Mall of America stabbing suspect identified
    Mall of America stabbing suspect identified
    A suspect has been arrested after an alleged robbery gone wrong led to two people being stabbed Sunday at the Mall of America in Minnesota, WCCO reports. In his mugshot, Mahad Abdiraham, 20, appeared to have bruises on his face. >> Read more trending news According to authorities, Abdiraham tried to steal personal belongings of two shoppers who were changing in the men’s fitting room, but the shoppers discovered Abdiraham during his theft attempt and fought him. Abdiraham was able to stab both shoppers before he was subdued by other people in the store, authorities said. The witnesses to the incident included a crowd of people waiting to visit Santa Claus, the New York Post reported. Abdiraham is being held on two counts of first-degree assault. Police said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening, the Star Tribune reported.
