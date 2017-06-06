Shooting in Cocoa leaves three injured

Three men were injured late Monday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Multiple people called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. to report gunfire at the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard east of Clearlake Road, police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and they were airlifted to a hospital, Martinez said.

"During the police response, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office was conducting a traffic stop on Clearlake Road (during) which they were made aware of a third male victim," Martinez said.

That man was also airlifted to a hospital.

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING

The men are expected to survive, Martinez said.

Detectives are trying to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.