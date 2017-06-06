Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 82
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Few Clouds
H 82° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 82° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 82° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
Shooting in Cocoa leaves three injured
Close

Shooting in Cocoa leaves three injured

Shooting in Cocoa leaves three injured

Shooting in Cocoa leaves three injured

Three men were injured late Monday in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Multiple people called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. to report gunfire at the Village Green apartments on Dixon Boulevard east of Clearlake Road, police spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, and they were airlifted to a hospital, Martinez said.

"During the police response, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office was conducting a traffic stop on Clearlake Road (during) which they were made aware of a third male victim," Martinez said.

That man was also airlifted to a hospital.

The men are expected to survive, Martinez said.

Detectives are trying to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Notre Dame Cathedral attack: Terrorism probe launched after officer injured by man with hammer
    Notre Dame Cathedral attack: Terrorism probe launched after officer injured by man with hammer
    A police officer is expected to recover after he was attacked by a person wielding a hammer Tuesday afternoon outside Paris’ Nortre Dame Cathedral. >> Read more trending news The attacker, identified by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb as an Algerian student, was shot by one of the injured officer’s colleagues. Authorities in Paris said the attacker was hospitalized after the shooting. Police on Twitter earlier asked for people to stay away from the Notre Dame.
  • Mass overdose kills two, dozens more hospitalized in Georgia
    Mass overdose kills two, dozens more hospitalized in Georgia
    Two people have died and dozens more have been hospitalized in middle Georgia after overdosing on a street drug they believed to be Percocet, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said reports are still coming in and the number of deaths could increase. But in the past 48 hours, emergency workers responded to reports of overdoses in Centerville, Perry and Warner Robins. >> Read more trending news Responders found some people unconscious and not breathing, and they had to be put on ventilators. Miles said emergency workers had to give “massive doses” of Naloxone to counter the effects of the “yellow pills” that they believe were Percocet. Pills on the street are often laced with many other drugs, she said. The Georgia Department of Public Health is also investigating, along with the GBI and local authorities. 
  • Deputies: Parents accused of beating 4-month-old for crying
    Deputies: Parents accused of beating 4-month-old for crying
    A Florida couple was arrested Friday in connection with the beating of a 4-month-old baby, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. >> Read more trending news Deputies received a report Friday of possible child abuse after the infant was taken to a hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-accidental facial bruising and leg fractures, Osceola County Capt. Jacob Ruiz said. The child's parents, David Alan Rich, 32, and Ashley Ann Montrony, 30, cooperated with detectives, deputies said. Investigators said Rich admitted to battering the infant because the baby was crying. He is charged with aggravated child abuse. Montroy is charged with two counts of child neglect with great bodily harm for 'failing to provide care and failing to keep her baby safe after having knowledge of the abuse,' Ruiz said. Both were booked into the Osceola County Jail. Rich is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail, and Montrony is being held in lieu of $1,500 bail. 'The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preventing and protecting our most precious resources: the children of our community,' Ruiz said. 'We encourage citizens to seek out any assistance needed in an effort to prevent child abuse.' The child is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
  • Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    WSB-TV will be hosting a live prime-time debate involving the high-profile race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. The Republican candidate, Karen Handel, and Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, have agreed to participate in the only scheduled live televised debate. WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer will be the debate moderator. The panel will include Greg Bluestein, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Condace Pressley, from News 95.5/AM750, and Richard Elliot, from WSB-TV. The debate will take place Tuesday, June 6, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will air LIVE on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. EARLY VOTING Early voting began Tuesday in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana. Early polling locations will be open through June 16. A Handel aide said the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20. Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.
  • Jon Ossoff vs. Karen Handel: Why this congressional race in Georgia matters
    Jon Ossoff vs. Karen Handel: Why this congressional race in Georgia matters
    From a crowded field of 18 candidates, Georgia's 6th Congressional District race is down to the final two. On Tuesday, the eyes of the nation will be on Georgia, for a live debate in what has become the most expensive race of its kind in U.S. history. This race is not only important to voters in the 6th District and in Georgia. It’s also getting a lot of national exposure. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news When Rep. Tom Price left his seat in the 6th District, to take over as the nation's new secretary of health and human services, replacement candidates quickly emerged. It was a crowded field of 18, all hoping to become Georgia's newest member of Congress. The 6th District, covering parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties, has been a Republican stronghold for decades. Price's predecessors include now Sen. Johnny Isakson and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. On April 18, the field narrowed down to two, with Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, winning the top two spots for a place in the runoff. 'Very pleased with the result and ready to fight on into June,” Ossoff said. 'Very exciting and what happened last night is very encouraging,” Handel added. The eyes of the nation, particularly in Washington, quickly turned to Georgia. Money's been pouring in from around the country, making this the most expensive congressional race in history. Here's what's at stake: Out of the 435 seats in the House, 239 are currently held by Republicans. There are 193 Democrats and three seats, including the one in Georgia, are vacant. With a win in Georgia, Republicans are hoping to solidify their stronghold in Congress, while Democrats are hoping to make a statement in a GOP-dominated district. Some political insiders say this could be a litmus test for President Donald Trump's performance so far, and the results could foreshadow what will happen in the 2018 elections. 6TH DISTRICT DEBATE On Tuesday, WSB-TV will hold the first debate and the only one that will air live in prime-time. The debate will be hosted by Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer and will include as panelists WSB Radio’s Condace Pressley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein and WSB-TV political reporter Richard Elliot. The debate will air live on Channel 2, WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.