Investigators identified a person of interest Tuesday after the bodies of Martha Cardin, 75, and Steven Cardin, 55, were found Monday in a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a residence on Ravana Drive near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads shortly after 3 p.m. to check on a woman who was uncharacteristically absent from several shifts at work, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

"The victims were discovered in the residence dead under suspicious circumstances," she said.

Investigators said Robert Joseph Cardin is a person of interest in the case. It;s believed he is driving a black Dodge Journey SUV with the Florida tag CJI-G21. If spotted, please call 911.

Two dead on Ravana Dr and detectives seeking Robert Joseph Cardin driving a 2016 Black Dodge Journey bearing Florida tag CJI-G21. pic.twitter.com/nwRNmHElae — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 16, 2017

Anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 911, Watrel said.

"(Investigators) want to talk to that person because they believe that person has information on the two deaths of the individuals that were found on Ravana Drive," Watrel said.

The deaths remain under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.