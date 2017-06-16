Four victims of the June 12, 2016, Pulse nightclub attack are buried in Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery.

While the bodies of the 45 other victims killed at Pulse aren’t at the cemetery, a memorial for all 49 is taking shape at Greenwood.

Cemetery sexton, Don Price, has made an extra effort to make sure the area of the Pulse graves stays well kept.

“The way that you take care of your dead says a lot about your community,” he said.

The city of Orlando set the area aside for the victims of the Pulse attack and plans are in the works to place 49 headstones at Greenwood to memorialize their deaths.

“Although the headstone might not have the body, they will have a stone so that their friends can come and reflect,” Price said.

For many, returning to Pulse is too difficult, which is why Price wants the Pulse section of Greenwood Cemetery to be a place they can visit to remember their loved ones.

“To be able to look down and see something that’s just there,” he said. “Not that it’s a big monument or anything, it’s just a quiet memorial.”

While the victims of the Pulse attack are gone, as long as they’re remembered they will always be with their friends and families, Price said.

“A person dies twice,” he said. “You die when you take your last breath, and you die when they mention your name for the last time.

“So, as long as we can keep mentioning their names, and keep talking about them, then in reality, they never die.”

Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan said she has purchased a plot at the cemetery so she can be buried near the Pulse memorial.