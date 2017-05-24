Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, in the mix for Central Florida

Central Florida residents can expect to see more much-needed rain on Wednesday.

Storms are likely to start developing after 5 p.m., lasting through 11 p.m.

The main threat with the storms will be gusty, damaging winds, of more than 60 mph and small hail. There is a slight chance for tornado development.

Rain will develop into downpours and possibly strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon, as the low pressure system in the upper level of the atmosphere travels closer to northern Florida.

There is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

Some will be coming from the northwestern Caribbean traveling over Central Florida with the warm winds from the southwest.

On Wednesday afternoon, a low pressure system will travel to northern Florida, producing enough instability to trigger the strong to severe thunderstorms.

Lightning comes as a threat in all thunderstorms. But severe weather alerts are not issued because of lightning.

There are other threats, such as gusts above 58 mph and hail which could cause a severe thunderstorms warning to be issued. Lightning is deadly and can strike even well away from the base of a thunderstorm.

Expect another batch of thunderstorms to start out on Thursday, as the front pushes over Central Florida. then gradual clearing through the afternoon.