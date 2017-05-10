Senator Marco Rubio weighs in on Comey’s firing

Senator Marco Rubio says he was surprised by the firing of FBI director James Comey. Rubio says the FBI director had always been professional to him in his work on the Senate Intelligence committee.
ABC news caught up with the Senator in what looks like an airport or hotel hallway. Rubio says “it’s a decision the president’s made and we’ll go from here.” We’re adding your reaction to the Presidents move to axe the FBI director. You can weigh in on the open mike in the News 96.5 wdbo app.
Marco Rubio "surprised" by Comey's firing, "but it's a decision the president's made and we'll go from here." https://t.co/PGVFL9o6DK pic.twitter.com/HWVS4DWLsR— ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2017
