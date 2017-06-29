Seminole Tax Collector enacts policy allowing guns at work

Elected last November, the new tax collector in Seminole County is making changes and one of them is turning heads. He is enacting a policy that encourages employees to get firearms training and visibly carry firearms during their daily duties.

“Been watching the news lately? This is a crazy world we live in,” said Joel Greenberg in response to a reporter questioning his new policy.

He further explained that, at certain times of the year, his office handles hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in cash with no security. He wants to change that.

Greenberg estimated that fewer than 20 employees would choose to wear firearms at work. All of those who go into the field to enforce tax laws will be armed, under his plan.

“This is something that we’re going to ease into,” he explained.

He has sent letters to all the local police department to notify them of his new policy.