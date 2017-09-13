Listen Live
clear-day
78°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
78°
Sunny
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Local
See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma
Close

See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma

See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma
Photo Credit: � 2017 Cox Media Group.

See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma

By: Joe Kelley

Irma was at one point the most powerful recorded storm in the open Atlantic and its hit on the tourism industry will be significant, although an exact figure is still unclear.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • Walt Disney donates $2.5-million to Hurricane Irma relief
    From the Walt Disney Company: The Walt Disney Company has committed $2.5 million to aid in humanitarian relief efforts across Florida, the Caribbean and other areas impacted by Hurricane Irma. The donation will support the disaster response and recovery efforts of the American Red Cross, UNICEF, Save the Children, and other nonprofit organizations. “As millions of people now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together in the wake of these historic hurricanes, they need our help,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re donating $2.5 million to support relief and recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Irma. This is in addition to nearly $16 million we raised after Hurricane Harvey to help ensure storm victims have the support needed to recover and rebuild.” Read more here.
  • See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma
    See how Walt Disney World locked it down ahead of Hurricane Irma
    Irma was at one point the most powerful recorded storm in the open Atlantic and its hit on the tourism industry will be significant, although an exact figure is still unclear.
  • Hurricane Irma aftermath: Don't have internet, cable or cell service? Here's why
    Hurricane Irma aftermath: Don't have internet, cable or cell service? Here's why
    Wi-Fi and cellphone coverage remain spotty throughout South Florida and other locations along Hurricane Irma's path. There’s a simple reason: Like everyone else, the companies that provide it don’t have power, thanks to the storm. Cell towers across Florida have been cut off from the power grid and are relying on generators to keep going, spokespeople for two of the four major wireless carriers said. >> On PalmBeachPost.com: FPL begins full-scale post-Irma restoration, rebuild “The faster the power comes back on, the faster all telecommunication services can get back on,” a T-Mobile spokeswoman said Tuesday. “The power outages are just everywhere. It’s definitely causing a lot of effect across the board.” For Comcast, the main provider of Wi-Fi in Palm Beach County, it’s a similar story. >> On PalmBeachPost.com: PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma and aftermath “Many of our facilities in Palm Beach County, and virtually all of them in Broward County and further south in Miami-Dade, are functioning on generators due to the complete loss of commercial power,” Comcast spokeswoman Mindy Kramer said. Physical damage to cell towers doesn’t appear to be an issue. Towers are meant to withstand high winds. >> More Irma coverage from WFTV, Action News Jax and the Palm Beach Post “It’s really rare to see a tower topple over,” said Roni Singleton, a Sprint spokeswoman for Florida. But because of the power outages, the lack of coverage right now is worse in South Florida, and — bizarrely — much worse than Houston recently experienced despite that city’s massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey. >> Hurricane Irma damage: How to stay safe from tree, water damage in your home “There was really very little loss of mobile service in Houston, across all carriers,” the T-Mobile spokeswoman said. “Houston was able to maintain power the entire time.” Cell towers are required to have batteries that provide eight to 12 hours of power for first responders, the T-Mobile spokeswoman said. After that, they rely on generators for power. But fallen trees and debris have made it difficult to refuel some of the generators, she said. >> How to keep your kids entertained and your sanity when trapped at home by severe weather Verizon said close to 90 percent of its facilities were working, with many running on backup generators. “Massive refueling operations are underway to ensure those sites without commercial power continue in service for our customers and first responders,” the company said in a statement. >> Hurricane Irma aftermath: Power may be out for days, over a week for some in Georgia Sprint and Comcast said they’re sending satellite trucks and mobile platforms to South Florida to provide temporary coverage until power returns. AT&T said it was sending portable cell sites to the Keys, Miami and Tallahassee. >> Read more trending news None of the companies would give a time frame for when full coverage would return, but T-Mobile and Sprint said coverage was getting better by the hour. “I think by [Wednesday], we’ll see a huge improvement in the number of sites that are back up,” Singleton said.
  • Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
    Suspected CO poisoning from generator at Orange County home kills 3, hospitalizes 4, officials say
    Three people died and four others were hospitalized Tuesday after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator at an Orange County home, officials said. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at a residence in the area of Lee Road and Eggleston Avenue, officials said.  A child inside the home called 911, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. The first deputy to arrive at the home was immediately overwhelmed by fumes, the Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news  Orange County Fire Rescue arrived several minutes later and reported finding an adult and child dead inside, investigators said. Another person, who was able to get out of the house, collapsed outside and died, deputies said. >>Read: Hurricane Irma: Generator safety tips in the wake of the storm The individuals who died were all members of the same family, the Sheriff's Office said. Four other people at the home were taken to Florida Hospital South in serious condition. Deputies believe the seven people affected were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but the incident was still under investigation. >>Read: Hurricane Irma: What to do during, after power outage  'It's too early to confirm what happened, but we do believe there was a running generator at some point during the night, or during the day, inside the residence,' Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. 'If the sad meter is 1 to 10, this is an 11.' >>Read: Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage Neighbor Maria Tuzzeo was devastated by the deaths. Tuzzeo said she often saw the children, whom she said were adorable, playing outside. 'You know these people. You know them,' she said. 'They're from your neighborhood. You know how bad it is. You're brought up with the kids. They go swimming at the pool. It's just so sad.' The deputy who was overcome by fumes at the home was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.