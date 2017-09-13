SeaWorld offers BOGO to Irma-weary Florida residents

We got this note from SeaWorld today:

The devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has been described by families and homeowners on news networks globally over the past several days. Many Floridians are without power, and some schools and businesses remain closed.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are offering a respite for storm weary Florida residents: a buy one, get one single day ticket offer, available for purchase and use Wednesday, September 13 through Sunday, September 17, 2017.

“Floridians have been through a lot this past week. We’re pleased that this offer lets families, friends and neighbors take a break and reconnect for the day,” said Joel Manby, President and CEO SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

From exciting ride experiences like Kraken Unleashed and Cobra’s Curse to some of the coolest shows in town like Busch Garden’s ice show, Turn ItUp or Dolphin Days at SeaWorld Orlando, the parks have something for every Florida family.

The single-day ticket offers are valid for Florida residents only, and must be purchased and redeemed between Wednesday, September 13, 2017 and Sunday, September 17, 2017. Full price adult ticket at SeaWorld Orlando is $99.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando is free.

Full price adult ticket at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is $104.99 single-day ticket and second single-day ticket to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is free.

Complete details are available at SeaWorldOrlando.com, BuschGardensTampaBay.com and at the ticket window at the front of the parks.

*Tickets are valid for one single-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay by Sept 17, 2017. Valid during regularly scheduled operating hours. Ticket is non-transferable and non-refundable. Tickets may not be copied, transferred or resold. Ticket holder must show matching valid photo ID. Ticket void if altered. Offer subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Parking, taxes, and service fees are not included in the advertised price. Purchase limit 6 paid tickets per person. Ticket available for FLORIDA RESIDENTS ONLY. Limited time offer Expires: 9/17/17