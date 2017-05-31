Sean Hannity invites Julian Assange to host his radio show

Fox News and radio host Sean Hannity invited Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to host his radio show:
@JulianAssange If you would like to fill in for me one day I am on over 550 stations and 14 plus million listeners. https://t.co/qXUQAup7Of— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 31, 2017
The tweet was in response to Assange’s tweet asking his followers if he should start a radio broadcast or podcast of his own:
Several US networks suggest I start a weekly radio broadcast/podcast from within the embassy siege. A good idea? Ideas for format, title?— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 30, 2017
Hannity has interviewed Assange multiple times on his show, with Assange often claiming that stolen documents from the DNC during the 2016 erlection did not originate from Russia, as US intelligence agencies claim.
Assange has recently insinuated that murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich could have been the source of leaks last year. Hannity has recently spent a lot of time investigating the possibility, despite Rich’s family telling him to stop.
