Sean Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ads

Some fans of Fox News personality Sean Hannity are destroying their Keurig products after the company announced they’re pulling ads from his TV show.

In fact, at least five companies already announced they’re pulling ads: Keurig, Realtor.com, 23 and Me, Eloquii, and Nature’s Bounty announced the decision following Hannity’s radio interview with Roy Moore.

Moore denied accusations published in the ﻿Washington Post that he engaged in sexual relationships with four teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore said in the radio interview.

Hannity urged listeners not to pass judgement against Moore unless he is found guilty.

“Every single person in this country deserves the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said.

After the announcement from advertisers, the hashtag #BoycottKeurig began trending on Twitter. Some fans posted videos of themselves destroying Keurig products.

I pulled an "Office Space" with my Keurig... Would be a shame if everyone else joined me in the Keurig Smash Challenge #BoycottKeurig #IStandWithHannity #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/yEADeRC006 — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) November 12, 2017