Sea World’s first quarter profit takes a hit 

Sea World is out with it's first quarter numbers. Total revenues for the twelve parks in the first quarter is $186.4 million, nearly 34 million dollars less than 2016. Attendance was down 15 percent but the company blames the drop on where the Easter holiday falls on the calendar. Last year it was in the first quarter, this year it was in mid April, well into the second quarter.
In it’s statement Sea World also says traffic was poor at it’s San Diego Park. The new Orca encounter under construction at the park won't open until this summer and there was a lack of new content at the park. Sea World also says it’s admission per capita declined in the quarter due to an unfavorable ticket mix driven by more season pass products and free promotional ticket offerings, when compared to the first quarter of 2016
