‘Scumbag central!’ Volusia County sex sting nets 14 arrests

At least 14 people were recently busted in an undercover predator sting in Volusia County, deputies said.

The sting targeted adults who reach out to children online in hopes of having sex with them, deputies said.

At one point, Sheriff Mike Chitwood referred to the people they busted as, “Scumbag central.”

“They know what they’re doing is illegal, but they do it anyway,” Chitwood said. “They’re snapping pictures of their personal area and sending it out. They’re bringing sex toys to the party. This is what is out there!”



Deputies said the undercover five-day operation wrapped up over the weekend and resulted in multiple arrests. A total of sixteen different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the undercover agents made contact with 60 people and that more arrests could be made.

He singled out one of the 14 people arrested: William Parshall was a naval civilian employee for over 30 years. Chitwood says he admitted to chatting with minors online for three years and possessing child porn.

“And he brought a pair of vibrating panties to the home,” Chitwood said.



Names and charges of the suspects arrested:

Victor E. Williams:

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Christopher S. Chierchio:

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

William Keith Parshall:

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Attempted sexual battery

Daniel Scott Quilter, 36 (DOB 12/21/1980), Ormond Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36 (DOB 1/20/1981), Palm Bay

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Possession of heroin

Gregory Hall Jr., 20 (DOB 3/25/1997), Palm Coast

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jeremy Daniel Burge, 35 (DOB 12/28/1981), Holly Hill

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Mario Ayala III, 29 (DOB 11/7/1988), Palm Coast

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Kyle J. Galloway, 21 (DOB 4/19/1996), Mims

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Joseph McClellan, 24 (DOB 12/13/1982), Port Orange

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

Robert A. Knuckles, 59 (DOB 5/13/1958), Palatka

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery

William Riffe, 25 (DOB 6/30/1991), Daytona Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22 (DOB 6/10/1994), Orange Park

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Jimmy D. Struck, 25 (DOB 11/27/1994), Ormond Beach

Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child

Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony

Sending harmful image to a minor

Attempted lewd or lascivious battery