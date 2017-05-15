‘Scumbag central!’ Volusia County sex sting nets 14 arrests

At least 14 people were recently busted in an undercover predator sting in Volusia County, deputies said.
The sting targeted adults who reach out to children online in hopes of having sex with them, deputies said.
At one point, Sheriff Mike Chitwood referred to the people they busted as, “Scumbag central.”
“They know what they’re doing is illegal, but they do it anyway,” Chitwood said. “They’re snapping pictures of their personal area and sending it out. They’re bringing sex toys to the party. This is what is out there!”
Deputies said the undercover five-day operation wrapped up over the weekend and resulted in multiple arrests. A total of sixteen different local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the undercover agents made contact with 60 people and that more arrests could be made.
He singled out one of the 14 people arrested: William Parshall was a naval civilian employee for over 30 years. Chitwood says he admitted to chatting with minors online for three years and possessing child porn.
“And he brought a pair of vibrating panties to the home,” Chitwood said.
Names and charges of the suspects arrested:
Victor E. Williams:
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Christopher S. Chierchio:
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
William Keith Parshall:
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Attempted sexual battery
Daniel Scott Quilter, 36 (DOB 12/21/1980), Ormond Beach
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Ryan Joseph Rahme, 36 (DOB 1/20/1981), Palm Bay
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Possession of heroin
Gregory Hall Jr., 20 (DOB 3/25/1997), Palm Coast
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Jeremy Daniel Burge, 35 (DOB 12/28/1981), Holly Hill
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Mario Ayala III, 29 (DOB 11/7/1988), Palm Coast
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
Kyle J. Galloway, 21 (DOB 4/19/1996), Mims
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
Joseph McClellan, 24 (DOB 12/13/1982), Port Orange
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
Robert A. Knuckles, 59 (DOB 5/13/1958), Palatka
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
William Riffe, 25 (DOB 6/30/1991), Daytona Beach
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Jamahl Barnabas-Heath, 22 (DOB 6/10/1994), Orange Park
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Jimmy D. Struck, 25 (DOB 11/27/1994), Ormond Beach
Use of a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Travel to seduce/solicit/lure a child
Use of a 2-way communication device to commit a felony
Sending harmful image to a minor
Attempted lewd or lascivious battery
