Local
Sculpture of lighthouse will honor boy killed by alligator
Sculpture of lighthouse will honor boy killed by alligator

Sculpture of lighthouse will honor boy killed by alligator
Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office
Photo of Lane Graves, 2, who was attacked and killed by and alligator at the Buena Vista Disney resort, June 15, 2016. (Photo provided via Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Sculpture of lighthouse will honor boy killed by alligator

By: Gene Wexler
Photo Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Walt Disney World plans to honors the Nebraska boy killed by an alligator last year with a sculpture of a lighthouse.

On June 14, 2016, an alligator grabbed 2 year-old Lane Graves as he played along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.  His father, Matt Graves, jumped into the water to try and rescue his son.  He was found the following afternoon, and his death was ruled an accident.

Walt Disney World Resort president George A. Kalogridis said on Tuesday the lighthouse sculpture will be installed at one of their properties this summer.  He didn’t specify exactly where.

The lighthouse is a symbol used by the Lane Thomas Foundation, which was set up by Graves’ family after his death.  It supports families of children in need of life-saving organ transplants.

Here is Disney’s full statement: 

“The Lane Thomas Foundation was created to give honor and light to Lane's life. The foundation is dedicated to supporting families of children needing life-saving organ transplants. To provide continued awareness of the foundation and its mission, we've commissioned an original sculpture of the lighthouse the foundation uses as a symbol of love and hope, to be installed on our property this summer.” – George A. Kalogridis, President, Walt Disney World Resort

