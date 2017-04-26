Seminole County, Fla. - Police say Samuel Lee Hardy Jr was arrested Tuesday in connection with a February kidnapping and sexual battery in Sanford.
According to detectives, Hardy approached a 15 year old girl walking in the parking lot of a Sanford Walmart store and forced her into his vehicle at knife point. "Hardy then drove the victim to an area near Washington Oaks, where he forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse with him."
Investigators said results from a sexual battery kit returned a positive identification for Hardy, who was previously sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with minors.
Records show Hardy had checked in with his probation officer just last week and is supposed to be on sex offender probation until 2025.
Hardy told detectives that he didn't remember having sex with the victim and later said it was consensual.
Wednesday, he was charged with forced sexual battery with a weapon on a victim 12 years or older, kidnapping and two counts of violation of probation.
