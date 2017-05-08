Same-day concealed license renewal available in Central Florida

Floridians with concealed weapon licenses can now renew their license and have it printed out on-site at 41 tax collectors’ offices, four of them being in Central Florida.
Most license holder are used to submitting their paperwork at the tax collectors’ offices and then waiting for the Department of Agriculture to mail the renewed license, if approved.
Now, the department announces more offices with the ability to print the new licenses right there.
“My goal is to make applying for and renewing a Florida concealed weapons licenses as convenient as possible, and this new service gives license holder another option when renewing,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam.
In Central Florida, the following offices are now offering the service:
- Brevard County Tax Collectors’ Office in Viera
- Seminole County Tax Collectors’ Office in Lake Mary
- Lake County Tax Collectors’ Office in Tavares
- Orlando Regional Office for Agriculture Department at 1707 Orlando Central Pkwy in Orlando near the Florida Mall
CLICK HERE for the full list of 41 offices now offering the service throughout Florida.
The Agriculture Department says there are more than 1.75 million active Florida concealed weapon licenses, and over 204,000 of them will expire this year.
