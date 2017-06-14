At least 6 people have been confirmed dead after a fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington early Wednesday morning...but many residents believe it could’ve been prevented had the landlord addressed their safety concerns.





According to a blog post entitled “KCTMO--Playing with fire!” from 2016, the Grenfell Action Group accused the building’s landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization, of ignoring their complaints about the safety of the high-rise.

The post reads in part:

It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO, and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders. We believe that the KCTMO are an evil, unprincipled, mini-mafia who have no business to be charged with the responsibility of looking after the every day management of large scale social housing estates and that their sordid collusion with the RBKC Council is a recipe for a future major disaster.

﻿The post goes on to say that “only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterize the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation.”

This is not the first incident at #Grenfell

Faulty wiring almost caused a major fire at #GrenfellTower in 2013. Safety concerns ignored. — Elcie Burrows (@ElcieBurrows) June 14, 2017

Back in 2013, tenants claim that power surging caused by faulty wiring could’ve produced a major fire. Again, they say their safety concerns fell on deaf ears. They also claim that no fire safety instruction were ever given except from a recent newsletter that suggested residents “should remain in their flats in the event of a fire.”





Grenfell Tower had just recently been upgraded but many residents say the rain screen cladding used were ‘cheap flammable’ plastic.





The Grenfell Action Group posted again after Wednesday morning’s deadly blaze, saying “we predicted that a catastrophe like this was inevitable and just a matter of time.” The group then linked to 10 different posts warning about the fire safety risk of the building.

Fire advice inside the block seems to show 'stay put' advice too, which caused fatalities in the 2009 Lakanal blaze: https://t.co/J534zavIzS pic.twitter.com/gcVgYMLOnq — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) June 14, 2017

