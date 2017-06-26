Report: Trump gets speaking role at Disney’s Hall of Presidents

After widespread rumors and speculation, Disney has confirmed that President Donald Trump will have a speaking role once his statue is added to the Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom park.

According to News 13, park officials with Disney World said a robotic President Trump will get the chance to speak its mind during the attraction.

Last month, so-called “anonymous sources” within Disney claimed that the Hall of Presidents would be overhauled to avoid giving the 45th President any lines. Traditionally, each President in the nation’s history gets something to say during the course of the attraction.

The Hall of Presidents has been closed since January to prepare for President Trump’s inclusion.