Recent rainy weather drives down fire risk for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The recent marathon of rainy days in Central Florida is doing wonders for the fire risk, which is now “low” for the first time in months.
“Days and days of rain. Inches and inches of rain. This is exactly what we’ve been waiting for,” said Sean Gallagher with the Florida Forest Service Orlando division.
Gallagher says this past wildfire season was the most active since 2011, with more fires in the first six months of this year than the yearly average for the past five years.
He says the Water Plant fire in east Orange County is still about 2,000 acres large.
“Fires that size, there is still gonna be a lot of heat out there, but at this point we’re really not looking at the potential for escape.”
He says the Forest Service’s main concern right now is reports of flooding throughout the state, especially South Florida.
