Rare Ferrari Daytona found in garage

A rare, one-off Ferrari has been found in a Japanese barn rotting, could be worth millions.

The Ferrari Daytona was found in filthy condition, after being in that barn for 40 years.

It was once the fastest car in the world, and is the only Ferrari ever made with an aluminum body.

About 1,200 of the cars were built in total, starting in 1969.

The car will be sold without reserve, meaning it could go for any price. The auction house expecting it to sell for $1.9 million.