Pulse mural tells stories of the 49 victims

A massive mural unveiled at the Pulse nightclub features imagery of the victims and families impacted by the massacre one year ago today.

Artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash collaborated directly with first responders and the affected family members.

Pilato spoke exclusively to News 96.5 WDBO about the mural. It gave the victims’ loved ones the chance to be included in the painting.

“The families, the lovers, they’re really the artists – we’re just the brush,” Pilato explained, “Families they become a part of it. It’s just so beautiful; it’s hard to express in words.”

The mural features the 49 victims each surrounded by a rainbow colored heart. Spread throughout the mural – handprints of first responders, along with the victims’ closest friends and relatives.

“What I wanted to do when I came here is learn the stories, work with the families and make sure that it’s right.”



(News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to listen to the report.)