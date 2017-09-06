Preparing for Irma: Sandbag locations across central florida

Orlando, Fla. - Hurricane preparation is in full swing across Central Florida as residents brace for the impact of Irma.
Most counties and cities have now announced locations for sandbag distribution.
Let's start out in Orlando, Thursday, September 7 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday, September 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The sandbag location will be the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater division on 1010 Woods Avenue. Residents must show proof of residence and will be given 10 bags per address.
Winter Park:
Residents can pick up sandbags through 4 p.m. at the Public Works Compound at 1409 Howell Branch Road. Residents can have up to 8 sandbags and show proof of residency.
Residents have been asked to enter the compound at the east gate closest to Fire Station 64 and drive straight through to Building 12.
Orange County
Sandbags will be available for residents beginning Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.
Bithlo: 18753 Old Cheney Highway 407-568-9893
Goldenrod: 2530 N. Forsyth Road 407-671-2696
John Young: 4200 S. John Young Parkway 407-836-7728
Taft: 11442 Intermodal Wy 407-836-7813
West Orange: 644 Beulah Road 407-656-6655
Zellwood: 3400 Golden Gem Road 407-880-3754
Osceola County:
Sandbags are available from noon to 7 p.m.
Road & Bridge Department 3850 Old Canoe Creek Road Saint Cloud, 34769
Road & Bridge Department 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard Kissimmee, 34741
Poinciana Library 101 N. Doverplum Avenue Poinciana, 34758
Osceola Heritage Park 1 Heritage Park Way Kissimmee, 34744
Archie Gordon Memorial Park (BVL) 420 Buenaventura Boulevard Kissimmee, 34743
Kenansville Community Center 1178 S. Canoe Creek Road Kenansville, 34739
Holopaw Community Center 8801 Community Center Road Holopaw, 34773
Celebration Library 305 Campus Street Celebration 34747
St. Cloud residents can pick up 15 bags per household at O.P. Johnson Park at 324 Georgia Ave. Residents must bring their own shovels
Seminole County:
Sports Complex Overflow Parking
3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773
Starting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
Bring your own shovel
May fill up to 15 bags
St Johns Parkway
2808 St. Johns Parkway, Sanford, FL 32771
Starting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday
Bring your own shovel
May fill up to 15 bags
Sanlando Park
401 W. Highland St., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Starting 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday
Bring your own shovel
May fill up to 15 bags
Eastmonte Park Overflow Parking Lot
830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
Times have not been determined yet
Bring your own shovel
Westmonte Park
624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
Times have not been determined yet
Bring your own shovel
Casselberry
115 Wilshire Blvd., Fern Park, FL
Times have not been determined yet
Bring your own shovel
May fill up to 10 bags
Lake Mary
550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary, FL
7:30 - 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Longwood
Public Works Facility
907 E. State Road 434, Longwood
Times have not been determined yet
Only available for Longwood residents (ID required)
May fill up to 10 bags
Oviedo
1655 Evans St., Oviedo
Times have not been determined yet
Bring your own shovel
May fill up to 12 bags
Sanford
Public Works Complex
800 W. Fulton St., Sanford, FL
Starting 7 a.m. Wednesday - Open 24 hours
Bring your own shovel
Brevard County
The sheriff's office will begin distributing sandbags from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Inmates will fill the sandbags for people at four locations:
Chain of Lakes Park
2300 Truman Scarborough Way
Titusville, FL
Mitchell Ellington Park
575 Hall Road
Merritt Island, FL
Calvary Chapel Church
2852 Fellowship Place
Viera, FL
Max K. Rodes Park
3410 Flanagan Ave.
West Melbourne, FL
The city of Melbourne will begin distributing sandbags Thurs. and Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can receive up to 10 sandbags and must show proof of residency.
Club 52/Greyhound Park
1100 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL
Volusia County
South Daytona:
The city will have sand and bags available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Piggotte Community Center at 504 Big Tree Road. Residents may use shovels provided or supply their own. There is a limit of 25 bags per resident.
Daytona Beach:
The City of Daytona Beach has sandbags available at the Public Works facility, 950 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, as well as the parking lot on the southeast corner of Orange Avenue and Jean Street. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
Residents have been asked to bring their own heavy-duty trash bags and shovels.
DeLand:
Sandbags are available Thursday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue. Residents can receive up to 5 sandbags.
Port Orange:
Sandbags are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Southwinds Soccer Complex, 1200 Richel Drive, Spruce Creek Ballfield, 481 Central Park Boulevard and Coraci Park at 5200 Coraci Boulevard.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself